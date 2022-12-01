Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

