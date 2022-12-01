Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

