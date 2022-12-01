Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

