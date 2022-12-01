Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

