iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDI. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 542,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQDI opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

