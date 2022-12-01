iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

