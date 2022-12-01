iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $229.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $302.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

