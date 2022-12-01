iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

