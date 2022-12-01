Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 392,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

