John S. Riccitiello Sells 11,671 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $186.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.