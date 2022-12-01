JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,335,200 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GEO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

