JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 2,016,756 Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,016,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,377 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 844,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.