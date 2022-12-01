JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 69.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 218.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRTV opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.