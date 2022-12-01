Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 48,562 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:APP opened at $14.41 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

About AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.