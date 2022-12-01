LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.15. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

