Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

