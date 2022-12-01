Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,359 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.2 %

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

NYSE LPX opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.