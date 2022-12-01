Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,175 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 73,171 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.