Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 1.3 %

MEDP stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

