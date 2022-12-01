MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $888.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

