Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

