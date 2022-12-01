Mizuho Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 438.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

