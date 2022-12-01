Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ScanSource by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Several research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

