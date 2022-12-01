Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 58.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

