Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 4,692 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.