Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $126,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.95 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

