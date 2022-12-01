Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 15.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 670.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 81.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $831.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

