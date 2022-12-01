National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,117 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

