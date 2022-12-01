NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 37.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,217 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 210,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,584 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NEP opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

