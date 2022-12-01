Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,113 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Nomura by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nomura by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

