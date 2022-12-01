Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,626,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 114,681 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

