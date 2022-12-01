O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.30 ($5.46) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.