O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE EXR opened at $160.69 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $177.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

