O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

RCL stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

