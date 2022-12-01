O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Sasol by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

