O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,515.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $187.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

