O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,513,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.