O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

