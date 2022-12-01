O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. CL King dropped their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caleres Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $880.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

