O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,003 shares of company stock worth $24,975. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

