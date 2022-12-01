O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,670 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

