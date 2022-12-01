O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

