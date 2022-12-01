O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BOKF NA grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

