O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

