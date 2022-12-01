O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after buying an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

