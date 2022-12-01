O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

