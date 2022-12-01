O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

