O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 299,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

NYSE VLRS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

