O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

