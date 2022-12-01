O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International Profile

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $36.61.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

